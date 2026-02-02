Updates on Federal Policy and Campus Protocols

Dear TCNJ Community,

As we start the semester, the college cabinet is actively tracking updates from the federal government, specifically regarding immigration and customs enforcement. We know these issues matter deeply to many of you, and we are committed to keeping our community safe.

If you are approached by federal officials on campus, please direct them immediately to Campus Police (Administrative Services Building) or the Office of the General Counsel (207 Green Hall). Additionally, if you observe federal officials on campus, you may alert these offices as well. Please bear in mind that the General Counsel is the only office authorized to accept formal documents (such as subpoenas), so you should not feel pressured to accept them.

In all situations, we advise cooperating with law enforcement instructions. We also urge you to call Campus Police immediately if any visitors seek information from you about the campus or members of the campus community.

If you have questions, we encourage students to reach out to the Dean of Students; faculty and staff should speak with their supervisors.

The strength of our college lies in our steadfast commitment to one another. Thank you all for your embrace of that ideal.

Warmly,

Michael A. Bernstein

President

Michael Canavan

VP and General Counsel

Timothy Grant

AVP and Chief of Police