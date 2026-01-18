Trenton talks economic growth while letting our public colleges crumble (opinion on nj.com)

By Michael A. Bernstein

New Jersey will soon inaugurate a new governor, who has made economic development, jobs, and prosperity for all a cornerstone of her agenda.

In delivering on this promise, Gov.-elect Mikie Sherrill will have no greater — nor more important — strategic partner than New Jersey’s public colleges and universities.

We educate nearly 400,000 learners, employ more than 100,000 Garden State residents, and generate over $10 billion in economic activity each year. We graduate the teachers, nurses, engineers, scientists, business leaders, and public servants who keep our state competitive.

Few sectors touch as many lives or contribute so directly to New Jersey’s economic vitality.

Here at The College of New Jersey, that impact is deeply local and lasting. More than 90% of our students come from communities across the state, and an equally impressive number choose to stay — living here, working here, and raising families here. They also pay their taxes here.

When New Jersey invests in its public colleges, it is investing smartly in its own future.

Yet that future is at risk.

Each year, roughly 30,000 New Jersey students leave the state to attend college elsewhere, making New Jersey one of the nation’s largest exporters of college-bound talent.

Cost is a major driver. Many out-of-state institutions now offer lower tuition, more aggressive financial aid, and newer facilities, pulling students and their future contributions beyond our borders. While some return, too many do not, representing a significant and avoidable loss to our economy and communities.

At the same time, New Jersey’s public colleges and universities are facing a convergence of challenges that threaten affordability and competitiveness:

Constrained and unpredictable operating budgets

Year-to-year volatility in student financial aid

A backlog of deferred maintenance on aging campuses

Shifting federal policies that affect research funding, student aid, and institutional risk.

These pressures force short-term decisions that undermine long-term value for students, families, and taxpayers alike.

This moment calls for clarity and resolve.

If New Jersey is serious about delivering results — about growing its economy, strengthening its workforce, and keeping talent here — then public higher education should be treated as the vital strategic partner it is.

That starts with stable, predictable, multi-year funding that allows institutions to plan responsibly and invest inhigh-demand academic and workforce programs.

It requires a long-overdue commitment to capital investment, addressing deferred maintenance while modernizing labs, classrooms, exhibition halls, performance venues, and research facilities essential to workforce preparation and economic innovation.

And it demands stronger support for students, including expanded access to internships, apprenticeships, and experiential learning that connect education to opportunity and encourage graduates to build their lives in New Jersey.

With the right investments, New Jersey can become a destination for top talent from across the country and the world — and a state that keeps that talent here after graduation to fuel our economy, strengthen our communities,and sustain our competitiveness.

Public higher education is not a cost center. It is a proven economic development engine and one of New Jersey’s greatest public assets. But assets only deliver the strongest returns when they are maintained and strengthened.