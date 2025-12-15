Division of Operations Appointments

Dear TCNJ Campus Community,

I am pleased to announce three important leadership appointments within our operations division. These individuals bring extraordinary experience to their new roles and will be critical to enhancing operational excellence across the institution.

Roger Demareski has been appointed as the Interim Vice President for Operations. Mr. Demareski is a seasoned and innovative executive with over 35 years of experience in financial management, capital planning, facilities operations, information technology, real estate development, and public safety. He most recently served as the Executive Vice President at Villanova University, where he oversaw a 700-member team and a $300 million capital and operating budget, managing areas including Facilities, Information Technology, Auxiliary Services and Campus Police. Prior to that, he was the Vice President for Finance and Administration and Chief Financial Officer at Lafayette College. Roger has also held leadership roles at Princeton University and Seton Hall University, managing large facilities operations, developing capital budgets, and leading major real estate and campus development projects. Roger will join the college community on January 20, 2026.

Mike Reca has been appointed as the permanent Associate Vice President for Facilities. Mr. Reca is a highly successful leader who brings extensive experience from Rider University, where he has served in various capacities since 1990. He recently retired from Rider as the Vice President for University Operations where he provided leadership and strategic direction for a division that included Facilities Management and Planning and Construction. Mr. Reca has a proven track record in developing revenue-generating non-academic programs, creating campus sustainability standards, and leading construction and renovation projects. This move serves as a homecoming for Mr. Reca – he is a graduate of Trenton State College and a former employee in Auxiliary Services. Mike will begin his tenure with the college on January 1, 2026.

Ron Chandler has been appointed as the Acting Chief Information Officer (CIO), reporting directly to me and serving as a member of the cabinet. Mr. Chandler is a visionary leader in education administration with over 15 years of experience in building healthy organization cultures and developing actionable technology strategies. He has held prominent roles in both higher education and K-12, including serving as the CIO at Harvard Business School (HBS) and the UCLA Anderson School of Management. At HBS, he co-led a facilities and technology plan, developed a school-wide cybersecurity strategy, and led the transitioning of teaching, learning, and working to online platforms during the COVID pandemic. Furthermore, Ron served as the CIO for the Los Angeles Unified School District and led US Education Customer Engagement and Sales at Apple Inc. Ron will join the college community on January 12, 2026.

Please join me in welcoming Roger, Mike, and Ron to our College and in wishing them every success in their new positions.

With warm regards,