Vice President for College Advancement Appointment

Dear TCNJ Campus Community,

I am very pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. David Muha as the permanent Vice President for College Advancement at The College of New Jersey, effective immediately.

As you will recall, I appointed Dave as Interim Vice President last spring following the retirement of John Donohue. Since stepping into the interim role, Dave has demonstrated exceptional leadership in strengthening the College’s advancement efforts, engaging our alumni and donors, and enhancing the visibility and reputation of TCNJ.

Dave arrived at the college in 2013 with a strong background in communications and higher education. This experience, built during his time at Drew University and Rutgers University, is well documented and has allowed him to build on the momentum of the Division by providing outstanding leadership.

Though I originally indicated we would pursue a national search for this position, Dave’s strong performance as interim, combined with the active preparations for our next capital campaign (which a national search for a Vice President would necessarily and dramatically slow down) caused me to reconsider this approach and conduct a comprehensive performance review. That review is now complete. With input from a broad range of campus stakeholders and the thoughtful oversight of the assessment effort provided by Vice President Lisa Angeloni, the feedback I received consistently highlighted Dave’s strategic mindset, collaborative approach, and deep commitment to the mission and values of TCNJ.

I am confident that, in his permanent capacity, Dave will continue to advance the college’s fundraising priorities, foster meaningful relationships with alumni and donors, and support the long-term success of the institution. Please join me in congratulating Dave on this well-earned appointment. I look forward to our continued work together to advance the College and realize its aspirations.

With warm regards,