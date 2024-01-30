Interim Provost Announcement

Dear TCNJ Campus Community:

It is my great pleasure to announce the appointment of Dr. Suzanne McCotter as Interim Provost, effective February 5, 2024, for an 18-month term. Dr. McCotter joined The College of New Jersey in 2017 when she was appointed Professor of Education and Dean of the School of Education. In 2022 Dr. McCotter moved to the position of Dean of Graduate and Continuing Education.

Dr. McCotter has been an outstanding leader for TCNJ and has demonstrated a commitment to advancing initiatives which support our students, faculty, and staff — and which have consistently worked to advance and refine the college’s mission. Throughout her tenure, Dr. McCotter has helped to position the School of Education to have a statewide impact in teacher education, and she has advocated powerfully in this regard before the New Jersey Legislature. Dr. McCotter’s efforts in building a foundation for our work in continuing, graduate, and professional studies are critical to the future successes we will realize in this area.

In due course, there will be further communication with the campus regarding new leadership in Graduate and Continuing Education.

I am very grateful Suzanne McCotter has agreed to serve in the provost’s role at this very important time. Please join me in congratulating Dr. McCotter and wishing her every success as our Interim Provost.

With my best wishes and warm regards,



Michael A. Bernstein

Interim President