Statement on the Israel-Gaza War

Dear TCNJ Community,

Central to TCNJ’s mission is our resolute commitment to racial and social justice and, along with that, an enduring belief in the ideals of peace and the self-determination of peoples. I therefore am deeply concerned, as I know you all are, about the ongoing violence in both Israel and Gaza. While there are opposing political and cultural viewpoints on what has happened in the Middle East, I know we are all united in our conviction that nothing justifies wanton violence, kidnapping, and mayhem directed at innocent civilians.

Members of our TCNJ community have ties to family and friends in the Middle East and have undoubtedly been deeply affected by what has happened there. For those who may need support, I remind you counseling resources are readily available. Students should contact the Office of Counseling and Prevention Services. Employees should contact the Office of Human Resources Employee Assistance Program.

I call on all of us to remain committed to open, respectful, and compassionate dialogue on the tensions in the Middle East. As an academic community we have a particular obligation to ask difficult questions and to be open to differing viewpoints on all issues — especially now in pursuit of a fuller understanding of the causes and resolution of the terrible, tragic conflicts in the Middle East.

Yours Sincerely,

Michael A. Bernstein

Interim President