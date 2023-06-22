Message from Michael Bernstein, Interim President – Designate

To the TCNJ Community:

It is with the deepest appreciation for the trust and confidence you have placed in me that I accept appointment as Interim President of The College of New Jersey. As I do so, I would like first to celebrate President Kathryn Foster, whose legacy and achievements serve as an inspiration to us all. I am profoundly honored to step into a role with which President Foster has so admirably engaged — and I will strive to bear well the responsibility to build upon the exemplary accomplishments that will always define her leadership.

As I join The College of New Jersey, my principal feelings are these:

Gratitude — for the opportunity to contribute to the realization of the college’s significant and magnificent missions;

Excitement — about the possibilities and promise that frame the work ahead;

Anticipation — of the challenges and difficulties we will overcome together with wisdom, skill, and patience;

Determination — to enable and empower all of you in the pursuit of the goals you have articulated for yourselves and for our college as a whole;

Confidence — in the expertise, commitment, courage, and grit of our faculty, staff, students, alumni, and community partners;

Pride — in what we stand for, in what we represent, and in who we are.

In the days and weeks ahead, I look forward to meeting you, learning from you, and working with you.

With great admiration and respect . . .

And with my best wishes and warm regards . . .

Michael A. Bernstein PhD

Interim President – Designate

The College of New Jersey

My Pronouns: He, Him, His